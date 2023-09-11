Home  >  News

Tulfo wants confidential funds for Dept of Migrant Workers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2023 07:28 AM

Sen. Raffy Tulfo is seeking confidential funds for the Department of Migrant Workers to help in cracking down on illegal recruiters preying on overseas Filipino workers.

"'Yung ibang government agencies nabibigyan ng confidential funds, wala akong problema dun. Why not DMW?" he said. 
 
