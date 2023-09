Maria Ressa's statement after acquittal in final tax evasion case

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa has been acquitted of her final tax evasion charge, in a legal victory for the Rappler founder which she said indicates "a lifting of fear" when it comes to press freedom in the country.

In an interview after the acquittal on Tuesday, September 12, Ressa said however that there was still "a lot of work to do" and urged fellow journalists to continue to "hold the line."