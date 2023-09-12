Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Former Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno on Tuesday said that her support for former vice-president Leni Robredo was a factor in her removal from her post in the current administration.

Magno said in an interview with Radyo 360 there was a call for Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno to remove her from her post for supporting Robredo, who ran for the presidency against incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Before she joined the Department of Finance, she made her Facebook account public so officials and the public will know where she stands on issues, Magno said.

In July, someone called the attention of Diokno to look into Magno's Facebook posts wherein she was voicing out her sentiments towards issues concerning the previous and current administration.

"Pagdating ng July ... [may] tumawag ng atensiyon kay Sec. Diokno na tanggalin ako sa trabaho, dahil ako daw ay supporter ni former VP Leni Robredo noong nakaraang eleksyon. Meron pong kumuha ng, nag-screen capture ng aking Facebook mula 2016 at ito po ay pinarating sa Presidente," she explained.

"I explained to Sec. Diokno, that well, yes, those are my Facebook posts and they're still there ... para makita ng Malacanang, para kilala nila kung sino ako, and where I stand on issues," she added.

Magno made it clear that while she supported Robredo, she was not part of the campaign during the 2022 elections.

"I wasn't part of any political organization or group involved in the last election. Tama po, it's really about my Facebook posts na masyado daw akong kritikal kay Presidente Marcos at even the previous administration," she said.

Magno, who earlier said she tendered her resignation, received a letter from the Office of the President which specifically stated that her tenure as Undersecretary of the Department of Finance has "expired."

Diokno had said that Magno's term expired effective immediately.

"Ang nature ng appointment ni Usec. Cielo, she’s on secondment from the university. Meron kaming contract lang with the university. Kasi if you are a faculty member, meron kang security of tenure. We just borrowed her," he told reporters.

But Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin also said the Malacañang has "terminated the appointment" of Magno for supposedly being unsupportive of the administration.

In an earlier social media post, Magno said she did her best to serve the country.

"Makakatulog po ako ng mahimbing knowing that I did my best serving our country and advocating the interest of our people," she wrote.

Magno led discussions on military pension reforms. She was also pushing for higher taxes on mining.