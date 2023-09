Comelec seeks return of P5.7-B budget for 2025 twin polls

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Commission on Elections is urging lawmakers to restore a P5.7 billion preparatory budget needed for the twin elections in 2025.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the additional budget is needed to prepare for both the May 2025 midterm elections and the 2025 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

"Hindi naman namin inaasahan na ipapasok at magkakaroon ng eleksyon na iyan," he said.

The Comelec has a proposed P27.34 billion budget for 2024 under the National Expenditure Program, about P17.34 billion less than the P44.77 billion funding the Commission requested.

The proposed budget for next year also does not have provision for internet voting for overseas Filipinos, which the Comelec said will need P794.4 million.

The Comelec budget for voter education was also slashed by around half, according to Garcia.