Privatizing EDSA Busway won't lead to fare hikes: MAP

MANILA – Privatizing the EDSA Busway Project won’t lead to an increase in fares, the group pushing for its privatization said Monday.

"Hindi. Sa tingin namin, hindi," Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) Chairman Eduardo Yap told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo when asked if commuters will have to spend more once the busway is privatized.

(No. We don't think so.)

“Kasi, isipin niyo ito: ikumpara po natin sa mga LRT, MRT-3, 'yung capital expenditures para itayo ang isang mass transit, napakamura yung busway dahil 'yung kalsada ay nandyan na. At yung mga overpasses, ginawa na yan ni (Former Transportation Secretary) Ping de Jesus ilang dekada na ang nakaraan,” he said.

(Compared to the LRT or MRT-3, the capital expenditure needed for the busway project is lower because the roads are already there. The overpasses built by former Transportation Secretary Ping de Jesus are already there.)

“Andyan na ang investment. Ang kulang na lang, yung mga istasyon, mga footbridges, yung mga sasakyan,” he added.

(The investment is already there. We just need the stations, the footbridges, the vehicles.)

Yap said the busway project can give quality service to hundreds of thousands of commuters at a low cost.

"Actually, if you ask me, the busway is the most cost-effective urban mass transit system... Mas mataas ang benepisyo sa cost nito," he said.

He cited a Department of Transportation report about the P1 billion spending of the government up to this month for the project, and the 325,000 daily passengers in August.

"Ibig sabihin, with an investment only of P1 billion, nakasakay, nakagamit ng busway ang 325,000... So makita mo, napakumura. I-divide mo yung capital na 'yan per passenger, aabot lang siguro mga P3,000. Yang P3,000, kung i-distribute mo 'yun over the year, 365 days, magkano lang 'yan bawat araw?” he explained.

(So that's so cheap. If you divide the capital by the number of passengers, it's about P3,000. And if you divide that amount by 365 days, that's just how much per day?)

“Ngayon, yung mga ganyang imprastruktura, ang duration n'yan umaabot 20 years, hanggang 30 years. So amortized over that period, napakababa ang capital cost," he continued.

(The busway infrastructure can last 20, even 30 years. So amortized over that period of time, capital cost is low.)

"Kaya, ako po, malaking kumpiyansa ko na makakamura ang fare."

The formula being used for train fares can serve as benchmark for the busway's fare. "Sa tingin ko, hindi dapat humigit ang pasahe ng bus sa train, dahil dun sa sinabi ko (na) mas mababa ang capital expenditure," said Yap.

(I think the fare at the busway should not be higher than in trains because of lower capital expenditure.)

Yap said they are eyeing three possible privatization plans for the EDSA Busway Project.

The first, he said, is an integrated concession, where one concessionaire is in charge of everything, including infrastructure, equipment, and operations and maintenance.

It is also possible, he said, to bid out only the operations and maintenance of the busway project, but he sees this as less than ideal.

“Sa pananaw ko, eto ay hindi bagay para dito sa busway dahil hindi pa tapos ang infrastruktura. Kaya yung concessionaire ng O&M, mag-aantay 'yan hanggang ma-comply, mai-deliver ng government yung mga istasyon bago siya makakilos, maka-perform,” he explained.

(I don't think this is ideal since the infrastructure is not yet done. The concessionaire will have to wait for government to finish the project before it can act.)

“Pangtalong option naman, yung gobyerno, ibi-bid out yung infrastructure at i-award sa isang contractor para tapusin yung busway infrastructure. Pagkatapos, yung sa O&M, pwedeng i-award yan doon din sa contractor na 'yan o sa ibi-bid out sa iba,” he said.

(The third option is to bid out the infrastructure and award this to a contractor. The O&M can be awarded to the same contractor, and it can also be bidded out to someone else. )

--TeleRadyo, 12 September 2022