Philippines to ease face mask mandate in outdoor spaces

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2022 11:46 PM

The Philippines will no longer require the use of face masks in public outdoor spaces. The new COVID-19 protocol was ordered by President Marcos Jr, who also extended the national state of calamity declared by his predecessor in 2020. Pia Gutierrez has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 12, 2022
