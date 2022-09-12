Home  >  News

Ilang lugar sa Batangas binaha dahil sa pag-ulan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2022 07:48 PM

Maraming barangay sa Lemery at Agoncillo, Batangas ang nalubog sa baha at putik matapos bumuhos ang malakas na ulan noong weekend. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Setyembre 2022

