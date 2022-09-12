Watch more News on iWantTFC

Ilang estudyante at magulang ang pabor sa mungkahi ng Department of Health na dagdagan ang buwis sa junk food at matatamis na inumin upang madagdagan ang kita ng gobyerno para sa Universal Health Care Program (UHCP).

Una nang sinabi ng DOH na may 27 milyong Pilipino ang obese, ayon sa pinakahuling survey ng Department of Science and Technology Food and Nutrition Research Institute.

Ayon kay DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, ang pagtaas ng buwis sa junk food ay magpapababa ng pagkonsumo sa mga nasabing produkto.