Abizo OFW app inilunsad kontra pang-abuso sa migrant workers

Posted at Sep 12 2021 03:57 PM

MAYNILA - Umaabot ng 12 oras ang trabaho ni Almedo Lopez sa Fiji Islands at nakaranas pa siya ng verbal abuse at professional harassment.

Nang hindi na matiis ang pangaabuso, humingi ng tulong si Lopez sa pamamagitan ng Abizo OFW app.

"Mabilis po, hindi po isang araw, hindi isang oras, kaagad sumagot po ang Abizo OFW app. Hindi po robot, kundi tao po ang sumagot.
Ginabayan po ako sa buong proseso," aniya sa panayam sa ABS-CBN TeleRadyo ngayong Linggo.

"Matapos humigit kumulang 1 week, nakatanggap na po ako ng repatriation notice mula sa POEA."

May emergency red button ang app kung saan maaaring makipag-usap sa 24/7 support ang mga overseas Filipino workers, ayon kay Jeffrie Busog, implementation officer for advanced abilities ng nasabing app.

"Ang layunin po nito is ma-monitor po talaga at mabigyan ng agarang tugon ang mga OFWs natin, lalo na kung sila ay nasa isang emergency situation," aniya.

Nasa 13,000 OFWs na ang namo-monitor nito at bukod sa emergency support ay mayroong monthly surveys at history reports kung saan maaaring isumbong ng mga manggagawa ang pangaabuso sa kanila.

Maaaring i-download ang app mula sa Google Playstore at App Store.
