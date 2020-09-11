Home  >  News

Solon floats conspiracy following NTC's recall order on ABS-CBN frequencies, channels

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2020 02:57 AM

A House lawmaker floats a grand conspiracy following the National Telecommunications Commission's recall order on ABS-CBN's highly coveted frequencies. As Alvin Elchico tells us, the association of Philippine broadcasters urges the network to re-apply for a franchise as its former frequencies are now up for grabs. -- The World Tonight, September 11, 2020
