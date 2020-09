Duterte pardon of Pemberton raises questions

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to pardon a convicted American soldier raises questions on how the move actually impacts the ties between the Philippines and the US. While Manila's top diplomat insists the clemency was not in exchange for anything, one analyst believes Duterte's gesture clears the air in the security relationship between the two countries. More from Willard Cheng. The World Tonight, September 11, 2020