'That's not fog': PAGASA explains haze over Metro Manila

Noticed a grayish hue to the skies over Metro Manila and nearby provinces lately? That's not fog, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

According to Estareja, the grayish hue is due to haze, indicating pollutants in the atmosphere.

"Ang fog parang manipis na cloud, maganda siyang tingnan. Maputi. Ang haze parang gray, minsan kulay orange kapag palubog na ang araw. May mga pollutants," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He warned that people with respiratory problems are vulnerable to haze.

PAGASA said the haze peaked about 3 days ago, with none observed in the upper parts of the atmosphere on Monday.

The weather bureau is currently monitoring a low pressure area, which was spotted 875 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m.