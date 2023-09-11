Home  >  News

China's actions vs PH vessels in latest Ayungin Shoal resupply mission 'irresponsible': Teodoro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2023 10:58 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Condemnation of China's dangerous maneuvers against Philippine resupply ships in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine defense chief hopes the country's territorial waters can be guarded better with two new Navy patrol ships. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 11, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   China   Philippines   Philippine Navy   Philippine Coast Guard   West Philippine Sea   Ayungin Shoal   resupply mission  