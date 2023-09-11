Home > News China's actions vs PH vessels in latest Ayungin Shoal resupply mission 'irresponsible': Teodoro ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 11 2023 10:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Condemnation of China's dangerous maneuvers against Philippine resupply ships in the West Philippine Sea. The Philippine defense chief hopes the country's territorial waters can be guarded better with two new Navy patrol ships. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China Philippines Philippine Navy Philippine Coast Guard West Philippine Sea Ayungin Shoal resupply mission /entertainment/09/11/23/meet-the-cast-of-donbelle-teleserye-cant-buy-me-love/news/09/11/23/govt-urged-to-act-on-provisional-fare-hike-petition/news/09/11/23/marcos-jr-heading-to-singapore-for-asia-summit-f1-race/video/business/09/11/23/why-are-ceos-staying-optimistic-amid-global-headwinds/video/life/09/11/23/kbyn-higit-200-aspin-inaalagaan-ng-ginang-mula-rizal