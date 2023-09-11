Gov't to distribute billions in fuel subsidy 'in the next 2 days'

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Department of Transportation is set to distribute billions of pesos in fuel subsidies to 1.36 million drivers nationwide affected by 9 straight weeks of oil price increases.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the P3 billion in fuel subsidy will be distributed "within the next 2 days, the latest would be September 15."

He said the subsidies will be distributed to about 6,000 Modernized Public Utility Jeepney operators, 150,000 jeepney drivers and operators, 500 Modernized Utility Vehicle Express operators, 20,000 utility van express operators, 930,000 tricycle drivers and operators, 150,000 food delivery riders, and many more.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is now working with LandBank, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department Of Information And Communications Technology for the distribution of the subsidy.

The Department of Budget and Management earlier set the following amounts as subsidy to be received by drivers:

Modernized Public Utility Jeepney (MPUJ): P10,000

Modernized Utility Vehicle Express (MUVE): P10,000

Traditional PUJ: P6,500

Traditional UVE: P6,500

Public Utility Buses (PUB): P6,500

Minibuses: P6,500

Taxis: P6,500

Shuttle Services Taxis: P6,500

Transport Network Vehicle Services: P6,500

Tourist Transport Services: P6,500

School Transport Services: P6,500

Filcabs: P6,500

Tricycles: P1,000

Delivery Services: P1,200

Bautista said the fuel subsidies are provided for under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.