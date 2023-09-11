Home  >  News

Gov't to distribute billions in fuel subsidy 'in the next 2 days'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2023 08:21 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Department of Transportation is set to distribute billions of pesos in fuel subsidies to 1.36 million drivers nationwide affected by 9 straight weeks of oil price increases. 

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the P3 billion in fuel subsidy will be distributed "within the next 2 days, the latest would be September 15."

He said the subsidies will be distributed to about 6,000 Modernized Public Utility Jeepney operators, 150,000 jeepney drivers and operators, 500 Modernized Utility Vehicle Express operators, 20,000 utility van express operators, 930,000 tricycle drivers and operators, 150,000 food delivery riders, and many more. 

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is now working with LandBank, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Trade and Industry, and Department Of Information And Communications Technology for the distribution of the subsidy. 

The Department of Budget and Management earlier set the following amounts as subsidy to be received by drivers:

  • Modernized Public Utility Jeepney (MPUJ): P10,000
  • Modernized Utility Vehicle Express (MUVE): P10,000
  • Traditional PUJ: P6,500
  • Traditional UVE: P6,500
  • Public Utility Buses (PUB): P6,500
  • Minibuses: P6,500
  • Taxis: P6,500
  • Shuttle Services Taxis: P6,500
  • Transport Network Vehicle Services: P6,500
  • Tourist Transport Services: P6,500
  • School Transport Services: P6,500
  • Filcabs: P6,500
  • Tricycles: P1,000
  • Delivery Services: P1,200

Bautista said the fuel subsidies are provided for under the 2023 General Appropriations Act. 
Read More:  fuel subsidy   dotr   transportation   oil price   oil price hike   anc promo  