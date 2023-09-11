Home  >  News

Diokno says PH economic team 'shocked' by rice price cap

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2023 11:06 PM

The Philippine finance secretary admitted he and other economic managers were not consulted by the president on his order to cap rice prices.

But they remain optimistic this will stabilize rice prices within this month. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 11, 2023
