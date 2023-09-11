Home  >  News

DepEd confirms directive to revise 'Marcos Dictatorship' term in new curriculum

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2023 11:07 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Teachers' groups in the Philippines slammed the education department's directive to remove the name of the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. from any reference to the martial law dictatorship.

But the Department of Education claims no changes were made in lessons about Marcos Sr.'s martial law regime. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 11, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DepEd   Department of Education   Ferdinand Marcos Sr.   Marcos dictatorship   martial law   Matatag curriculum  