Journalist Atom Araullo files P2-M civil suit vs SMNI hosts over red-tagging

Posted at Sep 11 2023 11:11 PM

Philippine broadcast journalist Atom Araullo filed a civil suit against two SMNI Network hosts for allegedly red-tagging him and his family. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 11, 2023
