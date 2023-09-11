Home > News Journalist Atom Araullo files P2-M civil suit vs SMNI hosts over red-tagging ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 11 2023 11:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine broadcast journalist Atom Araullo filed a civil suit against two SMNI Network hosts for allegedly red-tagging him and his family. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Atom Araullo SMNI Network red-tagging civil suit /video/news/09/11/23/deped-confirms-directive-to-revise-marcos-dictatorship-term-in-new-curriculum/video/news/09/11/23/diokno-says-ph-economic-team-shocked-by-rice-price-cap/video/news/09/11/23/ph-condemns-chinas-actions-in-latest-ayungin-resupply-mission/entertainment/09/11/23/meet-the-cast-of-donbelle-teleserye-cant-buy-me-love/news/09/11/23/govt-urged-to-act-on-provisional-fare-hike-petition