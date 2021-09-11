Home  >  News

THROWBACK: 'Service charge must go to the crew'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2021 08:04 AM

This episode of "Failon Ngayon" from 2019 discusses the law requiring restaurants, hotels, and similar establishments to distribute the collected service charges in full to their employees.
