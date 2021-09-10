Home  >  News

PH logs over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases, but experts think actual numbers are higher

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2021 03:25 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

New COVID-19 cases in the Philippines dip to over 17,000. But as Raphael Bosano tells us, the reported daily tallies could be lower than the actual numbers of new infections. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 10, 2021
Read More:  Philippines   COVID-19   new COVID-19 cases   Philippines COVID-19   Philippines COVID-19 cases  