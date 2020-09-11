PNP naghahanda na para sa Undas sa panahon ng COVID-19

MAYNILA - Magandang hakbangin para sa Joint Task Force COVID Shield ang pansamantalang pagsasara ng mga sementeryo para maiwasan ang pagdagsa ng mga taong bibisita sa mga puntod ng kanilang mahal sa buhay sa Undas.

"Na-experience natin 'yan na itong October 31 at November 1 dudumugin ng tao at siguradong magkakaproblema tayo d'yan kung kaya’t 'yan ay isasarado at gagawin po 'yan na spread out sa ibang araw ay napakaganda," ayon kay JTF COVID Shield Commander Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

Ayon kay Eleazar, patuloy nilang minomonitor ang mga kaganapan at ang mga pulis naman ay handang mag-adjust.

“Ang ating kapulisan mag-aadjust 'yan kung ano man ang ipapatupad base na rin sa guidelines na ilalabas ng Inter-Agency Task Force,” sabi niya.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na hahanap pa rin ng alternatibong paaran ang pamahalaan para makadalaw pa rin ang mga Pilipino sa kanilang mga yumao sa panahon ng Undas.

“Makapag-adjust naman tayo kung sakaling sarado sila o kung color coded scheme ang gagawin, yan po ay ipapatupad ng ating mga pulis base sa guidelines,” sabi ni Eleazar.

Nauna nang nag-anunsiyo ang City of Manila na isasara nito ang mga sementeryo sa lungsod mula Okt. 31 hanggang Nob. 3 bilang hakbang laban sa pagkalat ng COVID-19.

Bukod sa Maynila, nag-anunsiyo na rin ng pansamantalang pagsasara ng mga sementeryo ang Marikina at Angeles City.

“Ang ating pulis nakikipag-coordinate sa mga namamahala ng mga kolumbaryo at mga sementeryo at maglalabas sila ng mga alituntunin. Pero 'yung mga violations natin na lalabag sa mga existing ordinansa, ipatutupad po natin yan,” ani Eleazar.

-- ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, 11 September 2020