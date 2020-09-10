Home  >  News

PH gov't plans to use antigen tests for screening arriving travelers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2020 12:14 AM

The Philippine government plans to use antigen testing to screen travelers coming into the country for COVID-19. But as Kristine Sabillo tells us, some doctors doubt it will be an effective screening tool. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 10, 2020
