PH gov't plans to use antigen tests for screening arriving travelers
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 11 2020 12:14 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, antigen test, COVID-19 test, coronavirus tests, traveler COVID-19 tests, traveler screening, Philippines, Philippine updates
- /video/news/09/11/20/malacaang-defends-non-inclusion-of-sap-funds-in-proposed-2021-national-budget
- /video/business/09/10/20/govt-says-ph-economy-on-way-to-recovery-despite-pandemic
- /entertainment/09/10/20/hit-drama-the-good-son-returning-as-kapamilya-gold-program
- /video/business/09/10/20/ntc-orders-recall-of-frequencies-channels-assigned-to-abs-cbn
- /sports/09/10/20/nba-why-lebron-lakers-must-bring-sense-of-desperation-in-game-4