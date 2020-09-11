P469-billion from DPWH 2021 proposed budget should go to other agencies: senator

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Friday that other agencies should get part of the P469 billion worth lump sums and re-listed items from the Department of Public Works and Highways' (DPWH) proposed 2021 budget.

“Not the whole amount, but at least a portion of that amount should be realigned or reassigned to other agencies that would be needing more appropriations,” he told ANC.

These agencies should include the Department of Science and Technology so that it can “vigorously support” local scientists and minimize the importation of coronavirus safety gear, he said.

The agriculture department should also get a bigger budget next year, said the senator.

Watch his interview here.

ANC, Sept. 11, 2020