Low pressure area to bring rains; La Niña looms

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2020 07:31 AM

A low pressure area on Friday will dump rains over some parts of the country, the state weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance was 135 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes at 3 a.m. It is unlikely to intensify into a storm, PAGASA Ariel Rojas told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

However, the LPA’s trough or extension will bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Visayas and Caraga. Residents in these areas should be on the lookout for floods and landslides, said Rojas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience hot and humid weather with possible rains in the afternoon or evening, he added.

La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by more frequent rains than typical, has a 70 percent chance of emerging in the last quarter of the year, Rojas said.

The weather pattern can last until the first half of 2021, he said.

La Niña, caused by below-average sea surface temperatures, can occur on average every 2 to 7 years, said the US National Ocean Service.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 11, 2020
