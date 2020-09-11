Lacson on Mancao appointment: Duterte 'can appoint an angel, a devil'

President Rodrigo Duterte has the prerogative to tap “even Lucifer” for any government post, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Friday, after a former police official who accused him of murder joined the administration.

Duterte recently tapped former Senior Superintendent Cezar Mancao II as the head of the Department of Information and Communication Technology’s (DICT) cybercrime center.

Mancao once linked Lacson, a former police chief, to the murder of publicist Salvador "Bubby" Dacer and his driver in Cavite in 2000.

Asked to react on Mancao’s appointment, Lacson said, “Two words: presidential prerogative.”

“The President can appoint an angel, the President can appoint a devil, the President can appoint even Lucifer to any government post basta’t presidential appointee,” he told ANC.

“That’s all that I can say. It’s presidential prerogative,” he added.

While on the run, Mancao later retracted his accusations against Lacson and former President Joseph Estrada, saying he was forced by the previous Arroyo administration to implicate them in the double murder.

Mancao surrendered to the police in 2017.

The Court of Appeals cleared Lacson of any liability and the Supreme Court later affirmed this ruling.

ANC, Sept. 11, 2020