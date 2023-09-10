Watch more on iWantTFC

For hours, 4 Chinese Coast Guard and 4 maritime militia vessels shadowed, blocked and harassed the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships and supply boats on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

In another video, a People's Liberation Army navy ship was spotted in the distance during PCG's resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre. When it was contacted by PCG's BRP Cabra, the Chinese ship gave no response.

Meanwhile, as the Chinese ships chased and blocked the Philippine vessels on a resupply mission, a P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft of the US Navy was spotted circling overhead.

(Report by Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News)