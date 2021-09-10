Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—A Philippine lawmaker has high hopes that the bill seeking to end child marriages in the Philippines will be passed into law before Christmas.

This, after the House of Representatives on Monday approved on final reading House Bill 9943 that prohibits the practice of child marriage in the country. The Senate approved a counterpart measure in November last year.

"We're actually setting the bicameral conference as soon as possible and after bicam, I don't see any problem. I'm sure the President will sign this. So, it will be enacted immediately," Bagong Henerasyon party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy told ANC's "Rundown".

"So hopefully, before Christmas we have a nice Christmas gift for our children in our country."

Under the proposed law, early, forced and arranged marriages between minors - or children under 18 years of age, and between an adult and a child will be outlawed.

An informal union or cohabitation outside of wedlock between an adult and a child or between children will also be deemed illegal.

Those who will be found guilty of causing, fixing, facilitating, or arranging a child marriage will be slapped a fine of of not less than P40,000.00.

If the perpetrator of the crime is an ascendant, parent, adoptive parent, step-parent, or guardian of the child, he or she will be fined at least P50,000 and will lose parental authority.

Those found guilty of performing or officiating a child marriage will be given the penalty of prision mayor in its maximum period and a fine of at least P50,000, in addition to perpetual disqualification from office if the person is a public officer.

An adult caught in cohabitation with a minor outside of wedlock will also be slapped with the penalty of prision mayor in its maximum period and at least P50,000 in fines, in addition to perpetual disqualification from appointive or elective office.

For Dy, one of the principal authors of the measure, it is "high time" that the country "correct this ill practice". Early and arranged marriages are common in Muslim culture and some indigenous communities.

"It's very important because this time it doesn't matter what culture or race or religion you belong to, but you have to follow the rules of the land wherein you can't get married below 18 or force a child to get married," she said.

According to the Girls Not Brides organization, the Philippines ranks 10th in the world in 2019 for having the highest absolute number of child marriages at 808,000.

A 2020 study also by the Save the Children showed that an estimated half a million girls were at risk of being forced into child marriage due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've seen in a lot of communities that poverty is one of the reasons why children are being married off. They're being sold off to men in order to earn money and I wouldn't be surprised if it has increased during the pandemic because of great poverty in the country," Dy said.