MANILA—A lawmaker on Friday assailed the appointment of former Army Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. to the National Security Council, saying more individuals or groups might be implicated in the communist insurgency.

"We reject Gen. Parlade in the position because of his record. First, he's the king of red-taggers and terrorist taggers," ACT-Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro told ANC's "Rundown".

The death of 9 activists in the so-called "Bloody Sunday" in March also occurred when Parlade led the military's Southern Luzon Command, she cited.

"To top of it all, red-tagging actresses and initiatives of civilian in community pantries during the ECQ in helping our people who are in need," Castro added.

The lawmaker claimed Parlade's appointment as NSC deputy director general might be used during elections to red-tag more activists and critics of the administration.

"Well, this is on intelligence and security. I think he will cause more red-tagging even though he's not the spokesperson," she said.

According to its website, the NSC is "the principal advisory body on the proper coordination and integration of plans and policies affecting national security."

Castro also criticized President Rodrigo Duterte's penchant of "recycling and reusing" officials, such as Parlade, who she said has a "very bad track record."

Parlade retired from service in July after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56

He previously served as spokesman of the government's anti-communist task force, during which he made headlines for linking several personalities and groups to the communist movement without presenting evidence.

Castro said they would continue to pursue the red-tagging complaints filed against Parlade before the Ombudsman. The agency said the fact-finding investigation may be completed within September.

Parlade has yet to comment on Castro's allegations.

