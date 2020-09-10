PANOORIN: Pinakaunang online Nat'l Simultaneous Earthquake Drill
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 10 2020 08:38 PM | Updated as of Sep 10 2020 08:40 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill, Office of Civil Defense
- /business/09/10/20/ph-reserves-could-breach-100-billion-as-gold-rises-bangko-sentral
- /business/09/10/20/ph-reserves-could-breach-100-billion-as-gold-rises-bangko-sentral
- /business/09/10/20/singapore-airlines-to-shed-4300-jobs-due-to-virus
- /sports/09/10/20/premier-league-fil-frenchman-alphonse-areola-joins-fulham-fc-on-loan
- /sports/09/10/20/covid-cloud-over-nfl-as-new-season-kicks-off