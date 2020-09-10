Home  >  News

TV Patrol

PANOORIN: Pinakaunang online Nat'l Simultaneous Earthquake Drill

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2020 08:38 PM | Updated as of Sep 10 2020 08:40 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Isinagawa nitong Huwebes ang taunang Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill, pero sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon ay online ito dahil sa pandemya. Pero kahit anila may krisis, iginiit ng Office of Civil Defense ang kahalagahan ng pagsasanay pagdating sa mga earthquake drills. Nagpa-Patrol, Bettina Magsaysay. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Setyembre 2020 
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill   Office of Civil Defense  