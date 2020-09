Isko Moreno seeks Manileños' understanding over cemetery closure for Undas

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday sought his constituents' understanding over the closure of cemeteries during the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreno earlier said cemeteries in the capital would be closed from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. Authorities might "fail" to enforce physical distancing if people flock to cemeteries during these dates, he said.

"Patawaran po ninyo ako kung masasaktan ko ang damdamin n’yo that we will not practice iyong ating nakagawian taon-taon," Moreno said in an ANC interview.

(Forgive me if I will hurt your feelings because we will not practice what we have been used to for years.)

"Siguro naman maiintindihan ng mga kaluluwa ng ating mga kamag-anak na nahimlay na may panganib na nakaamba," he added.

(Perhaps the souls of our relatives who have been laid to rest will understand that there is a looming danger.)

Manila residents will have time to visit the graves of their departed loved ones before the cemetery closures. Children and the elderly are banned from cemeteries during the GCQ or general community quarantine, he said.

ANC, Sept. 10, 2020