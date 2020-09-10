Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Higit 11,000 kompanya di nakakasunod sa health guidelines vs COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2020 07:09 PM

Higit 11,000 kompanyang ininspeksiyon ng Department of Labor and Employment ang hindi nakakasunod nang tama sa mga health and safety guidelines laban sa COVID-19. Pangunahing hindi nasusunod ang pagre-report sa DOLE ng tamang bilang ng mga empleyadong nagkakasakit ng COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Setyembre 2020

