Higit 11,000 kompanya di nakakasunod sa health guidelines vs COVID-19

Higit 11,000 kompanyang ininspeksiyon ng Department of Labor and Employment ang hindi nakakasunod nang tama sa mga health and safety guidelines laban sa COVID-19. Pangunahing hindi nasusunod ang pagre-report sa DOLE ng tamang bilang ng mga empleyadong nagkakasakit ng COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Setyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.