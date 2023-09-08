Home > News PH shares recover modestly to end trading week ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 09 2023 01:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares see a modest recovery at the end of the trading week as investors digest the latest jobs print. Michelle Ong reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine shares latest jobs print trading week /video/business/09/09/23/jobless-filipinos-increase-in-july/video/news/09/09/23/finance-official-axed-over-speaking-ill-of-marcos-jrs-policies/video/news/09/09/23/australian-pm-signs-joint-declaration-on-strengthening-ties-with-ph/video/news/09/09/23/chinese-vessels-harass-philippine-ships-anew/video/news/09/09/23/marcos-jr-issues-stern-warning-on-aggression-in-south-china-sea