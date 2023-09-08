Home > News Marcos Jr. issues stern warning on aggression in South China Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 09 2023 01:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine president's stern warning against the dangerous use of coast guard boats and militias in disputed waters. His tough talk at the ASEAN summit in Jakarta comes as Manila pushes for a rules-based code of conduct in the South China Sea. Katrina Domingo has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: ASEAN ASEAN summit South China Sea Ferdinand Marcos Jr /sports/09/09/23/ap-bren-recalls-transport-woes-ahead-of-mpl-s12/entertainment/09/08/23/italian-celebrities-excited-na-para-sa-asap-natin-to-milan/news/09/08/23/senior-citizen-dies-after-being-hit-by-binangonan-officials-vehicle/news/09/08/23/senators-lash-out-at-chinas-latest-harassment-of-ph-vessels/news/09/08/23/protests-held-at-up-pgh-over-proposed-education-reforms