Marcos Jr. issues stern warning on aggression in South China Sea

Posted at Sep 09 2023 01:26 AM

The Philippine president's stern warning against the dangerous use of coast guard boats and militias in disputed waters. His tough talk at the ASEAN summit in Jakarta comes as Manila pushes for a rules-based code of conduct in the South China Sea. Katrina Domingo has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2023
