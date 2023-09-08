Home  >  News

Finance official axed over 'speaking ill' of Marcos Jr's policies

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2023 01:40 AM

A top Philippine administration official rebukes Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno and says she was terminated for speaking ill of the President's policies. Magno disagreed with the president's order to cap rice prices. —The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2023
