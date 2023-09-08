Home > News Finance official axed over 'speaking ill' of Marcos Jr's policies ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 09 2023 01:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A top Philippine administration official rebukes Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno and says she was terminated for speaking ill of the President's policies. Magno disagreed with the president's order to cap rice prices. —The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno Ferdinand Marcos Jr rice prices price ceiling /video/news/09/09/23/australian-pm-signs-joint-declaration-on-strengthening-ties-with-ph/video/news/09/09/23/chinese-vessels-harass-philippine-ships-anew/video/news/09/09/23/marcos-jr-issues-stern-warning-on-aggression-in-south-china-sea/sports/09/09/23/ap-bren-recalls-transport-woes-ahead-of-mpl-s12/entertainment/09/08/23/italian-celebrities-excited-na-para-sa-asap-natin-to-milan