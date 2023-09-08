Home  >  News

Chinese vessels harass Philippine ships anew

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2023 01:34 AM

Chinese vessels harass the Philippine Coast Guard during a resupply mission to a Philippine Navy outpost. China called the mission to Ayungin Shoal an intrusion into its sovereign territory. Sherrie Ann Torres tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2023
