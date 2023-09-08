Home > News Chinese vessels harass Philippine ships anew ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 09 2023 01:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Chinese vessels harass the Philippine Coast Guard during a resupply mission to a Philippine Navy outpost. China called the mission to Ayungin Shoal an intrusion into its sovereign territory. Sherrie Ann Torres tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine Coast Guard Philippine Navy China Ayungin Shoal /video/news/09/09/23/marcos-jr-issues-stern-warning-on-aggression-in-south-china-sea/sports/09/09/23/ap-bren-recalls-transport-woes-ahead-of-mpl-s12/entertainment/09/08/23/italian-celebrities-excited-na-para-sa-asap-natin-to-milan/news/09/08/23/senior-citizen-dies-after-being-hit-by-binangonan-officials-vehicle/news/09/08/23/senators-lash-out-at-chinas-latest-harassment-of-ph-vessels