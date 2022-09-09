TESDA, DOLE offer program to help train quake victims

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA) continue to train individuals affected by the magnitude-7 quake in Northern Luzon to help rehabilitate their houses and other facilities, an official said Friday.

TESDA Director General Danilo Cruz said they target to train 1,400 individuals affected in Cordillera Administrative Region and the Ilocos Region under a joint memorandum circular.

Under the memorandum, DOLE's TUPAD program, or the cash-for-work scheme for disasters, will be complemented by skills training so blue-collared workers can have opportunities to enhance their knowledge and also fix establishments.

"'Yung kanilang programang TUPAD ay sasamahan namin ng skills training. Kung inyong mga tahanan ay nasira ng nagdaang lindol, magpo-provide kami ng training sa mga karpintero, mga masons, electricians at ito ay tinatawag naming training-cum-production," said Cruz.

"Bibigyan namin sila ng tool kits na gagamitin nila at ang DOLE naman, through sa kanilang TUPAD, ay bibigyan sila ng kanilang allowances," he added.

The ongoing program would train 40 batches, comprising 25 individuals, who will be assessed before being issued a skills certificate.

Cruz said they plan to implement this program to other areas, but did not specify when and where this could happen.

"Patuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan namin sa DOLE hindi lang sa biktima ng nakaraang lindol," he said.