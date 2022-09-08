x

ANC

PS-DBM abolition sought again over overpriced laptops

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2022 03:08 AM

The abolition of the budget department's procurement service was sought once more by a senator after lawmakers found questionable aspects in its purchase of overpriced but outdated laptops for public school teachers. Details from Sherrie Ann Torres.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2022
