Health experts warn vs. 'premature' easing of face mask rules

Posted at Sep 09 2022 03:10 AM

Premature. That's how several health experts see the recommendation of the Philippine government's inter-agency COVID task force to allow people not to wear face masks in public outdoor areas. Raphael Bosano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 8, 2022
