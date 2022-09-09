Home  >  News

DOJ chief says ICC probe into Duterte drug war 'unnecessary'

Posted at Sep 09 2022 11:44 PM

Human rights advocates in the Philippines criticize the government of President Marcos Jr. for opposing the resumption of an international probe into the deadly drug war of former President Rodrigo Duterte. The chief government lawyer insists ongoing investigations by Philippine authorities make the probe unnecessary. Mike Navallo reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 9, 2022
