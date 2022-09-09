x

3 sugatan sa pagsabog sa imbakan umano ng paputok sa Imus

Posted at Sep 09 2022 09:23 PM

Tatlo ang sugatan sa pagsabog sa isang bahay na ilegal na nag-iimbak umano ng mga paputok sa Imus, Cavite. Maraming mga bahay at sasakyan ang nasira sa pagsabog. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 9 Setyembre 2022. 

