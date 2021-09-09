Home  >  News

Sara Duterte rules out presidential run after father accepts VP nomination

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2021 11:04 PM

A run for the presidency is no longer in the cards for the eldest daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sara Duterte-Carpio said her father's acceptance of his party's vice presidential nomination takes her out of the 2022 race. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 9, 2021
