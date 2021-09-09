Mga batang edad 12-17 sa Pateros, maaaring magparehistro sa bakuna

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Bukas na sa Pateros ang pagpapatala sa mga batang edad 12 hanggang 17 na nais magpabakuna kontra COVID-19, ayon sa mayor nitong si Miguel “Ike” Ponce III.

“Opo nag-start na po tayo, parang pangalawang araw po ngayon. Inaayos pa po natin, pero hindi pa po kami nagsisimulang magbigay ng bakuna,” aniya sa isang panayam sa DZMM.

Ayon kay Ponce, naghihintay pa rin naman sila ng dagdag na supply ng Moderna, na siyang brand ng bakuna na nabigyan ng emergency use authorization para sa mga edad 12 hanggang 17.

“Yun naman ay maliwanag sa atin hong announcement sa ating mga kababayan. Hihintayin pa rin natin yung tamang bakuna.”

Ani Ponce, marami pa silang kailangang ayusing dokumento, dahil kailangang payagan ng mga magulang ang pagpapabakuna sa kanilang mga anak.

“Marami rin kaming hinahandang mga dokumento dahil kailangan din pumirma ng consent ng magulang at sila’y sasamahan din to a certain point sa vaccination center, para matiyak namin na talagang pumapayag po yung mga magulang dito sa pagbabakuna ng kanilang mga menor de edad na anak.”

Nasa 9,000 hanggang 11,000 batang taga-Pateros ang target mabakunahan ng lokal na pamahalaan.

--DZMM, 9 September 2021