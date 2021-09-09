NBI finds irregularities in PhilHealth's interim reimbursement mechanism
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 09 2021 10:59 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, NBI, National Bureau of Investigation, PhilHealth, PhilHealth IRM
- /video/business/09/09/21/ph-shares-snap-two-day-rally-drop-to-6924
- /video/news/09/09/21/at-least-3-dead-31-missing-due-to-storm-jolina
- /video/news/09/09/21/orphanage-in-quezon-city-hit-by-covid-19-outbreak
- /video/spotlight/09/09/21/analysts-doubt-sara-dutertes-decision-on-2022-polls
- /entertainment/09/09/21/ben-affleck-and-jennifer-lopez-in-venice-for-filmfest