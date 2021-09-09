Home  >  News

NBI finds irregularities in PhilHealth's interim reimbursement mechanism

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2021 10:59 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A former chief of the Philippines' state-run health insurer faces fresh charges over the alleged misuse of funds for COVID-19 hospital cases.

The National Bureau of Investigation said dozens of hospitals will also be held liable. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 9, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   NBI   National Bureau of Investigation   PhilHealth   PhilHealth IRM  