Duterte accepts PDP-Laban's 2022 vice presidential nomination

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2021 12:53 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte has formally accepted the vice presidential nomination of his PDP-Laban faction.

His longtime aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, however, declined his nomination as the faction's presidential bet. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 8, 2021
