Clearing operations sa mga natumbang poste sa Tondo patuloy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2021 09:40 AM | Updated as of Sep 09 2021 09:49 AM

MAYNILA—Patuloy ang clearing operation sa Pampanga Street sa Tondo, Maynila Huwebes ng umaga kung saan 5 poste ng kuryente ang natumba sa kasagsagan ng ulan kahapon na dulot ng Bagyong Jolina.

Magdamag na nagtrabaho ang mga taga-Meralco para maalis na ang mga nakatumbang poste, na ayon sa barangay ay inaanay na at dati na nilang nai-report dahil delikado na ang kondisyon ng mga ito.

Ayon sa mga residente, malakas ang hangin at ulan kahapon nang matumba ang mga kahoy na poste. Nitong Huwebes ng umaga, may 1 pang posteng nakahambalang at tinatanggal pa.

Mula Miyerkoles ng gabi, tinayo na ang mga kapalit na poste ng kuryente. Hindi tulad ng mga natumbang poste, semento na ngayon ang ipinalit kaya inaasahang mas tatagal at mas matibay na ito kaysa sa mga dating poste ng kuryente.

Ayon kay Meralco Vice President Joe Zaldarriaga, hindi poste ng Meralco ang unang bumagsak.

Habang patuloy ang clearing operations, hindi pa rin maibalik ang suplay ng kuryente sa mga barangay ng 180, 179, 175 at 173 na naka-linya sa tumumbang mga poste.

Hiling ng mga residente na agad nang maibalik ang suplay ng kuryente lalo’t may ilan sa kanila na naka-work-from-home.

May mga heavy equipment pa rin sa Pampanga St. kaya naman sarado pa rin ang bahagi nito malapit sa Jose Laurel High School kung saan bumagsak ang mga poste.

