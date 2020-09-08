Rains fail to raise Angat Dam water level

Weaker than expected rains have failed to raise the level of Angat Dam, the main water source of Metro Manila, its regulator said Wednesday.

The dam in Central Luzon was at 178.7 meters, lower than the 180-meter minimum operating level, said Executive Director Sevillo David Jr.

July and August, he said, saw less rains than expected.

“Ito pong mga kasalukuyang pag-ulan ay hindi pa po umaabot sa Angat watershed na siyang inaasahan nating magbibigay ng steady water supply sa Metro Manila,” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(The current rains did not reach the Angat watershed which we expected would give a steady water supply to Metro Manila.)

The MWSS might lower the water supply allocation in the capital region if the Angat Dam’s level does not improve, said David, as he asked the public to conserve water.

TeleRadyo, Sept. 9, 2020