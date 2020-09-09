House deliberations on 2021 PCOO budget suspended amid official's 'red-tagging'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 09 2020 10:17 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, House of Representatives, PCOO, Presidential Communications Operations Office, 2021 budget deliberations, red-tagging, Lorraine Badoy
- /business/09/09/20/canada-adds-246000-jobs-in-august-as-rebound-continues
- /news/09/09/20/coronavirus-cases-in-qc-near-14000-with-new-infections
- /video/news/09/09/20/denr-claims-typhoons-wont-wash-away-crushed-dolomite-on-manila-bay
- /video/news/09/09/20/doh-high-number-of-covid-19-cases-expected-as-laboratories-catch-up
- /video/news/09/09/20/american-soldier-convicted-of-killing-filipino-transwoman-set-to-be-released