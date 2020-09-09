Home  >  News

House deliberations on 2021 PCOO budget suspended amid official's 'red-tagging'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2020 10:17 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The approval of the 2021 budget of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) has been stalled after progressive House lawmakers moved to suspend the agency's budget deliberations due to the alleged red-tagging by one of its officials. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 9, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   House of Representatives   PCOO   Presidential Communications Operations Office   2021 budget deliberations   red-tagging   Lorraine Badoy  