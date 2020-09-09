DOH: High number of COVID-19 cases expected as laboratories catch up
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 09 2020 10:22 PM
The World Tonight, ANC, DOH, Department of Health, COVID-19, coronavirus, PH coronavirus update
- /business/09/09/20/canada-adds-246000-jobs-in-august-as-rebound-continues
- /news/09/09/20/coronavirus-cases-in-qc-near-14000-with-new-infections
- /video/news/09/09/20/denr-claims-typhoons-wont-wash-away-crushed-dolomite-on-manila-bay
- /video/news/09/09/20/house-deliberations-on-2021-pcoo-budget-suspended-amid-officials-red-tagging
- /video/news/09/09/20/american-soldier-convicted-of-killing-filipino-transwoman-set-to-be-released