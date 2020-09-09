Home  >  News

DOH: High number of COVID-19 cases expected as laboratories catch up

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2020 10:22 PM

The Philippines reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases again as the country's health department warns of irregularly high number of confirmed infections in the coming days. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 9, 2020
