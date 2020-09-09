Home  >  News

DENR claims typhoons won't wash away crushed dolomite on Manila Bay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2020 10:24 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Left-leaning House lawmakers want an investigation into the Manila Bay rehabilitation project. This, as environment officials insist the artificial white sand used in the project is safe, and heavy rains during the typhoon season will not wash it away. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 9, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Manila Bay white sand project   Manila Bay rehabilitation project   Manila Bay dolomite   DENR  