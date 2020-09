American soldier convicted of killing Filipino transwoman set to be released

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The days on Philippine soil of US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton are numbered.

The Duterte administration is poised to deport the American soldier convicted of killing Filipino transwoman Jennifer Laude once he is released from jail.

The justice department shrugs off allegations Pemberton is being given special treatment, even as its chief admits being surprised by the President's decision to pardon him.

The Laude family, also blindsided, given that it received financial assistance from the chief executive multiple times. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 9, 2020