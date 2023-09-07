Home  >  News

Mother of missing activist pleads for daughter's return

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2023 01:13 AM

The mother of a missing Philippine activist pleads for her daughter's reappearance. This, as the country's human rights commission urges the government to take action on the alleged abduction of the activist and her colleague. Raphael Bosano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 7, 2023
