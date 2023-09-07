Home > News Mother of missing activist pleads for daughter's return ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2023 01:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The mother of a missing Philippine activist pleads for her daughter's reappearance. This, as the country's human rights commission urges the government to take action on the alleged abduction of the activist and her colleague. Raphael Bosano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: human rights commission activist missing Philippine activist abduction /video/news/09/08/23/bilibid-inmate-reveals-lax-situation-in-maximum-security-prison/video/news/09/08/23/asean-members-support-ph-position-on-south-china-sea-tensions/video/business/09/08/23/dof-official-allegedly-asked-to-resign-for-not-supporting-price-cap-order/video/news/09/08/23/bus-sumalpok-sa-isang-ambulansiya-sa-edsa-carousel/news/09/07/23/defense-chief-to-review-ph-us-bilateral-defense-guidelines